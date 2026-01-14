Anthropic's Labs team gets a shake-up as Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger joins experimental AI unit

Anthropic is growing its Labs team, which builds experimental Claude AI products. Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger, formerly Anthropic's Chief Product Officer, is moving to Labs to work with Ben Mann. Ami Vora, who joined in late 2025, will lead product development alongside CTO Rahul Patil.

According to President Daniela Amodei, Labs gives Anthropic room to experiment. The team has already shipped several hits: Claude Code became a billion-dollar product in six months, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) now sees 100 million monthly downloads as the industry standard for connecting AI with tools and data. Cowork, which brings Claude Code capabilities to office work, was built in Labs in just 1.5 weeks. Skills and Claude in Chrome also came out of the lab.

