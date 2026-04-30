Anthropic's new benchmark claims Claude can match human experts in bioinformatics

With BioMysteryBench, Anthropic wants to show that Claude can solve real bioinformatics problems at an expert level. The results are promising, but come with important caveats.

Measuring how well AI models actually perform in biological research is difficult. According to Anthropic, existing benchmarks each have blind spots: knowledge tests like MMLU-Pro or GPQA check factual knowledge but not practical research skills. Benchmarks like BixBench that use real datasets evaluate models against individual scientists' conclusions, which are themselves subjective and shaped by methodological choices. And simulated lab environments like SciGym have clear answers but don't capture the messiness of real biological data.

That's why Anthropic developed BioMysteryBench: 99 questions across multiple bioinformatics domains, written by specialists and based on real, noisy datasets. The key design involves answers that aren't derived from scientific interpretations but from controllable, objectively verifiable properties of the data or independently validated metadata. Every question author had to submit a validation notebook proving the signal actually exists in the data. This approach also makes it possible to ask questions that humans might not be able to solve.

Typical tasks include identifying which organ a single-cell RNA dataset came from, or figuring out which gene was knocked out in experimental samples. Claude gets a container with bioinformatics tools, access to databases like NCBI and Ensembl, and full freedom to choose its own analysis methods. Only the final answer is scored, not the path it takes to get there.