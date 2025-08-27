Anthropic’s new Claude extension runs in Google Chrome and acts as a browser agent

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Anthropic is testing a new AI tool called Claude for Chrome. The browser agent runs as an extension in Google Chrome, can recognize webpage content, and take actions in the browser on request. At launch, the tool is available to 1,000 selected Max plan users, with others able to join a waitlist. Anthropic says it has added safeguards to make prompt injection attacks harder: according to the company, however, success rates for these attacks dropped from 23.6 percent to still 11.2 percent. Sites featuring financial, adult, or pirated content are blocked by default. Claude also asks for permission before taking risky actions, such as sharing personal data.