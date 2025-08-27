AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic’s new Claude extension runs in Google Chrome and acts as a browser agent

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic is testing a new AI tool called Claude for Chrome. The browser agent runs as an extension in Google Chrome, can recognize webpage content, and take actions in the browser on request. At launch, the tool is available to 1,000 selected Max plan users, with others able to join a waitlist. Anthropic says it has added safeguards to make prompt injection attacks harder: according to the company, however, success rates for these attacks dropped from 23.6 percent to still 11.2 percent. Sites featuring financial, adult, or pirated content are blocked by default. Claude also asks for permission before taking risky actions, such as sharing personal data.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI adopts competitor Anthropic's standard for AI data access

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic’s new Claude extension runs in Google Chrome and acts as a browser agent

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

AI in practice

Deepseek’s first hybrid model V3.1 surpasses its R1 reasoning model on benchmarks

AI and society

Meta's human-like chatbot personas can mislead users and result in real-world harm

Google News