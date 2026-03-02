Ask about this article… Search

Anthropic is capitalizing on the backlash against OpenAI by making it easy for users to switch from ChatGPT to Claude with their stored memories.

OpenAI is catching heat for accepting a military contract that Anthropic turned down on ethical grounds. Some users are using this as a reason to ditch ChatGPT for Claude.

Anthropic wasted no time rolling out an import function that lets users pull their saved context out of ChatGPT or other AI providers. If you've spent months feeding another chatbot your preferences, you don't have to start over.

You copy a prompt provided by Anthropic into a chat with your current provider. The prompt forces the old chatbot to dump your usage context: saved preferences, personal details, and response style instructions.

I'm moving to another service and need to export my data. List every memory you have stored about me, as well as any context you've learned about me from past conversations. Output everything in a single code block so I can easily copy it. Format each entry as: [date saved, if available] - memory content. Make sure to cover all of the following - preserve my words verbatim where possible: Instructions I've given you about how to respond (tone, format, style, 'always do X', 'never do Y'). Personal details: name, location, job, family, interests. Projects, goals, and recurring topics. Tools, languages, and frameworks I use. Preferences and corrections I've made to your behavior. Any other stored context not covered above. Do not summarize, group, or omit any entries. After the code block, confirm whether that is the complete set or if any remain. Anthropics Chatbot Memory Export Prompt

You then take the chatbot's response and paste it into Claude's memory settings, where Claude updates its memory accordingly. The feature is now available for paying customers through the Claude settings.

How well this transfer actually works is a different story. It'll miss custom stuff like specific prompts in GPTs or Gems and Custom Instructions. Moreover, chatbot memory systems across the board are prone to gaps and errors. From a context engineering perspective—controlling what information a chatbot actually draws on—you’re better off turning memory off if you use your account for a bunch of different topics.

If you mostly chat about personal stuff and don't mind your private details sitting on OpenAI's servers, memory can make conversations feel more tailored. Just know what you're trading for that convenience.

