Apple developing AI pin to compete with OpenAI and Meta

The iPhone maker is reportedly working on a wearable AI device with two cameras and microphones. The project aims to keep Apple competitive in the AI hardware race against OpenAI and Meta.

Apple is developing an AI-powered wearable pin roughly the size of an AirTag that could launch as early as 2027. The Information reports this based on sources with direct knowledge of the project. The device will feature two cameras, a speaker, three microphones, and wireless charging.

According to the report, the pin is a thin, flat, circular disc with an aluminum and glass housing. The front features a standard lens and a wide-angle lens designed to capture photos and videos of the user's surroundings. A physical button sits on one edge, while the back has a magnetic charging interface similar to the Apple Watch. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the project.

OpenAI pushing Apple to move faster

Development is still in its early stages and could be canceled. Still, Apple is trying to move faster than usual - primarily because of OpenAI, according to one source. The company plans to produce around 20 million units at launch.

The device would put Apple in direct competition with several rivals: OpenAI is working on its own AI devices, including a pin, glasses, and an earbud-like product codenamed Sweetpea. Meta already sells smart glasses with an AI assistant. Google is partnering with Samsung on smart glasses with AI features.

Humane's failure looms as a warning

Whether an Apple pin would succeed remains uncertain. The startup Humane, founded by two former Apple employees, struggled to gain traction with its own wearable AI pin in 2024, selling fewer than 10,000 units according to The Information. Parts of Humane were sold to HP for $116 million. Critics panned the pin for slow response times and poor battery life.

Apple's AI pin success also depends on whether the company can deliver an improved Siri with compelling AI features. Apple delayed its AI upgrades for Siri last year due to quality issues, leading to a reorganization of its AI group and the retirement of AI chief John Giannandrea.

The pin joins a growing AI product lineup: Apple is also reportedly working on AirPods with enhanced sensors, a security camera, smart glasses, and a home product with a robotic swivel base. Earlier this month, Apple also announced a partnership with Google to use its AI models for Apple Intelligence.

