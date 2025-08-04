AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Apple is developing its own AI-powered search engine

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Apple is working on its own AI-powered search engine, marking a shift away from its previous anti-chatbot stance.

Despite years of skepticism toward ChatGPT-style systems, Apple is now developing an internal generative search feature designed to answer user questions based on context, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new AI team, called "Answers, Knowledge and Information" (AKI) and led by Robby Walker, is building a system that scans the web and consolidates results into a planned "Answer Engine" product. The team is also working on a standalone app, along with new backend infrastructure for Siri, Spotlight, and Safari.

This change in direction signals that Apple now sees generative search as strategically important in the AI race, and is moving to regain lost ground against Google and OpenAI.

