AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Apple is reportedly planning an AI push with four new smart home products

Ideogram prompted by THE DECODER
Apple is reportedly planning an AI push with four new smart home products
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major AI push in the smart home, with four new hardware products in the pipeline.

Ad

According to Bloomberg, the centerpiece is an interactive desktop robot (codenamed J595) that could arrive as early as 2027. The robot features a motorized arm that moves a 7-inch display in different directions, following people around the room and responding to whoever is speaking.

The robot runs on a revamped version of Siri, designed to engage more naturally in conversations and offer real-time suggestions. Apple is aiming for human-like interactions, such as recommending meal ideas or travel plans. Siri will also get a visual avatar, developed under the codename "Bubbles," with prototypes featuring Memoji-style graphics.

Rumors about this robotic arm have been circulating for over a year, but so far, there have been no concrete leaks about the product.

Ad
Ad

Smarter Home Hardware

Apple is also working on a smart display (codenamed J490) set to launch in mid-2026. This device is a streamlined version of the robot, without the moving arm or conversational Siri. Instead, it serves as a hub for the smart home, supporting music, web browsing, notes, and video calls.

Both the robot and the smart display will run a new operating system called "Charismatic," which builds on Apple TV and Apple Watch software. The system relies on voice control and widgets instead of traditional apps and uses facial recognition to identify users and personalize content.

Apple is also developing a new generation of security cameras (codenamed J450) with facial recognition and infrared sensors, designed to run for several months on battery power. These cameras are meant to automate daily routines, like playing music for specific users or turning off lights when someone leaves a room.

Linwood: The Next Generation of Siri

The core technology behind these new devices is an overhauled version of Siri, codenamed Linwood, built on Apple's own generative AI models. Apple is also testing an alternative called Glenwood that integrates third-party technologies, including Anthropic's Claude language model. Both projects are overseen by Mike Rockwell, who previously led Vision Pro.

Apple's robotics ambitions extend to a mobile robot (codenamed T1333) with wheels and an arm, designed for warehouses or factories. Over time, Apple sees these robots taking on tasks currently handled by people.

Recommendation
AI in practice

o1-mini helps math professor with complex proof, but it's complicated

This hardware push is part of Apple's broader effort to catch up in generative AI. In a recent internal meeting, CEO Tim Cook described AI as a disruption on the scale of the internet or the smartphone.

 

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Apple is developing new AI hardware, including an interactive desktop robot with a motorized display arm (codenamed J595) that follows people around the room and interacts with an updated, conversational Siri.
  • The next generation of Siri, called "Linwood," will be based on generative AI and is expected to feature a visual representation similar to Memoji-like "bubbles."
  • In parallel, Apple is testing alternative AI solutions for Siri from third-party providers such as Anthropic.
Sources
Bloomberg
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Apple will upgrade ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence to GPT-5 in the next software update

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Apple's new AI benchmarks show its models still lag behind leaders like OpenAI and Google

AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Apple is reportedly planning an AI push with four new smart home products

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News