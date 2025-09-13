Apple loses top AI manager Robby Walker

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Robby Walker, one of Apple's top AI executives, will leave the company next month, according to Bloomberg. Walker led Siri until earlier this year, when responsibility for the product shifted to software chief Craig Federighi. After that, he oversaw projects for a new AI-powered web search expected to launch in 2026, aimed at competing with services like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Most recently, he led Apple's "Answers, Information and Knowledge" team. His exit adds to a string of departures from Apple's AI division, including Ruoming Pang and Frank Chu, who left for Meta.