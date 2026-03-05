Apple puts AI disclosure responsibility on labels and distributors

Apple Music is rolling out Transparency Tags that let labels and distributors flag AI-generated content across four categories: Artwork, Tracks, Compositions, and Music Videos. Music Business Worldwide reported the news, citing a newsletter to industry partners. The tags are optional for now but will become mandatory later - putting disclosure responsibility on suppliers, not the platform.

Per Apple's spec, labeling is required when AI generates a "material portion" of the content. The "Composition" tag covers lyrics too, not just melody or instrumentation. "Artwork" applies at the album level, including animated covers, while "Track," "Composition," and "Music Video" are defined per song.

The timing matters. Suno recently hit $300 million in annual revenue but faces a legal battle with the music industry. Universal Music struck a deal with Udio, focusing on licensed AI partnerships. And AI songs are reaching more users than ever - Google recently integrated its music generator Lyria 3 directly into the Gemini app.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1