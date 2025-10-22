Apple seeks AI researchers for reasoning even as its own study questions current models

Apple recently published a widely discussed study revealing major weaknesses in current reasoning models. Now, the company is hiring for exactly this area.
A new opening on Apple's MIND team in Seattle targets experts in reasoning, planning, tool use, and agent-based LLMs. Candidates should have experience with large-scale model training, PyTorch, RAG, multimodal models, Jax, and hardware-optimized inference. The goal is to develop new LLM and VLM architectures that are more accurate and efficient.
