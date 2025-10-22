AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Apple seeks AI researchers for reasoning even as its own study questions current models

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Apple recently published a widely discussed study revealing major weaknesses in current reasoning models. Now, the company is hiring for exactly this area.

Ad
Image: The Illusion of Thinking

A new opening on Apple's MIND team in Seattle targets experts in reasoning, planning, tool use, and agent-based LLMs. Candidates should have experience with large-scale model training, PyTorch, RAG, multimodal models, Jax, and hardware-optimized inference. The goal is to develop new LLM and VLM architectures that are more accurate and efficient.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Apple
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Apple introduces Manzano, a model for both image understanding and generation

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Apple is reportedly planning an AI push with four new smart home products

AI in practice

Apple will upgrade ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence to GPT-5 in the next software update

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Apple seeks AI researchers for reasoning even as its own study questions current models

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

Google News