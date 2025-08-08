Apple will upgrade ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence to GPT-5 in the next software update

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Apple plans to upgrade its ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence to GPT-5 across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Until now, the feature has relied on GPT-4o, but the switch to GPT-5 is expected with next month's software updates. Using ChatGPT remains optional, letting users connect Siri, writing tools, and visual recognition features to the new model if they choose. Apple says IP addresses will stay hidden and that OpenAI will not store requests unless users link their OpenAI account. Apple Intelligence is also getting new features, including live translations in FaceTime and system-wide visual search.