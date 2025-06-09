AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Apple's new Foundation Models framework adds on-device AI to apps with three lines of Swift code

Apple
Apple's new Foundation Models framework adds on-device AI to apps with three lines of Swift code
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Summary

Apple is rolling out new AI tools for developers, embedding generative models directly into Xcode and iOS apps with a strong emphasis on privacy and user control.

At WWDC 2025, Apple introduced the Foundation Models framework, a centralized set of tools that let developers add Apple's own AI models straight into their apps. According to Apple, these models run entirely on the device, require no cloud connection, cost nothing to use, and are designed to protect user privacy.

The framework is built right into Swift, giving developers access to Apple Intelligence with just three lines of code. Features like "Guided Generation" and "Tool Calling" are already included, making it easier to add generative AI to existing apps.

Apple says Automattic's journaling app "Day One" is using the framework to deliver "privacy-centric intelligent features."

App Intents now support visual search

Apple has also upgraded the App Intents interface, which lets developers make their app’s features available system-wide. With the latest update, App Intents now supports visual intelligence, allowing apps to present visual search results directly within the operating system in places like Siri, Spotlight, or widgets. Users can jump from a visual hit list straight to the corresponding app.

Etsy is already taking advantage of this feature to improve product search in its iOS app. According to CTO Rafe Colburn, many items on Etsy are hard to describe in words, so visual search is helping buyers discover creative goods from small sellers.

Xcode 26: ChatGPT and on-device models come to the IDE

Developers can now access ChatGPT directly inside Xcode 26, even without a personal OpenAI account. Other models can be added via API keys or run locally on Macs with Apple Silicon.

The new coding tools cover everything from automatic code generation and test writing to documentation, bug analysis, and iterating on design ideas. Context-aware suggestions appear in the code editor, like creating playgrounds, fixing bugs, or generating preview views.

Apple is also revamping the Xcode interface with better navigation, improvements to the localization catalog, and improved accessibility. Developers can now dictate Swift code or navigate the entire Xcode interface using their voice.


AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

Summary
  • Apple's new Foundation Models framework lets developers add generative AI features to their apps directly on users’ devices, emphasizing privacy by not relying on cloud connections and offering the service for free.
  • The App-Intents interface now allows system-wide visual search, enabling developers to provide image-based search results.
  • Xcode 26 brings ChatGPT and local language models into Apple’s development environment, offering AI-powered tools for code generation, writing tests, error analysis, and even voice control for the user interface.
Apple
