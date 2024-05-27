Apple's "Project Greymatter" aims to bring AI-powered convenience to everyday life

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

At WWDC, Apple will showcase its approach to AI, focusing on everyday applications. And ChatGPT is coming to iOS.

At its WWDC developer event in June, Apple will focus on tools normal people can use in their daily lives, says Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

"Project Greymatter" is at the heart of the new plan - a group of AI tools Apple wants to add to key apps like Safari, Photos and Notes. This also has OS features like better notifications.

Less heavy AI tasks will run right on the devices. More intense work will go to the cloud, where M2 Ultra chips in data centers will take over.

Generative AI features include:

Voice memo transcription

AI-supported photo editing

Faster and more accurate search in Spotlight

Improved web search in Safari

Automatic reply suggestions for emails and text messages

Siri gets an upgrade with a more natural-sounding voice and more capabilities thanks to Apple's own Large Language Models. Developer tools like Xcode also get an AI upgrade.

There's one gimmick Apple can't resist: Generative AI for emojis that suggests individual emojis based on chat history

Gurman says a lot of work is going into smart summaries. The tech should give users a roundup of missed notifications, texts, sites, messages, files and other media.

The rumored OpenAI deal is likely to happen: Apple is working on a chatbot, but won't show it yet. Instead, OpenAI's ChatGPT will be shown as a chatbot add-on in iOS18. Apple is also said to be working on a Google deal for Gemini, but this probably won't be shown in June.

Overall, Gurman says, Apple's WWDC motto for AI is to catch up rather than overtake. Many features are also on Google's Pixel phones and other hardware, some not quite ready, so Apple could market them as "preview." The company is hoping to capitalize on its huge install base and, as usual, is putting privacy at the center of its marketing.

