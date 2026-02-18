Apple's smart glasses are further along than expected, with production targeted for late 2026

Apple is pushing ahead with three wearable AI devices: smart glasses, a pendant, and AirPods with a camera, according to Bloomberg. While these product categories had been rumored for a while, new details are now emerging.

The smart glasses (codenamed N50) appear to be further along than previously known. Bloomberg reports that Apple is already distributing wider prototypes internally, developing custom frames, and targeting production to start in December 2026. The glasses will reportedly feature two cameras - one for high-resolution photos and another for computer vision similar to the Vision Pro.

The pendant is said to be roughly the size of an AirTag, worn via a clip or chain, with processing power comparable to AirPods. Apple is still debating internally whether to include a speaker. According to the report, the camera-equipped AirPods could ship as early as this year, while the pendant wouldn't arrive until 2027 at the earliest. All three devices are built around Siri and designed as iPhone accessories. The Vision Pro team is now working on the glasses and pendant as well.

