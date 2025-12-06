AI research
Jonathan Kemper

Apple's STARFlow-V proves that generative video does not strictly require a diffusion architecture

Apple
Apple's STARFlow-V proves that generative video does not strictly require a diffusion architecture
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

With STARFlow-V, Apple has introduced a video generation model that diverges technically from competitors like Sora, Veo, and Runway. Designed for greater stability, particularly with longer clips, STARFlow-V relies on "Normalizing Flows" rather than the diffusion models that currently dominate the field.

Ad

Apple has explored this method since at least last year, publishing a paper on image generation via normalizing flows over the summer. Now applied to video, Apple claims STARFlow-V is the first of its kind to rival diffusion models in visual quality and speed, albeit at a relatively low resolution of 640 × 480 pixels at 16 frames per second.

While diffusion models generate clean video by gradually removing noise from images in multiple steps, normalizing flows learn a direct mathematical transformation between random noise and complex video data. This allows for training in a single pass rather than through many small iterations.

Once trained, the model generates video directly from random values, eliminating the need for iterative calculations. Apple argues this makes training more efficient and reduces the errors often seen in step-by-step generation.

Ad
Ad

The system handles various tasks without modification. Beyond standard text-to-video, it handles image-to-video by treating the input as a starting frame. It also supports video-to-video editing, allowing users to add or remove objects.

Three sections with video sequences from STARFlow-V. Top: Text-to-video with four examples in five frames each. Middle: Image-to-video with four examples, first frames marked in red. Bottom: Video-to-video editing with four examples for different editing tasks.
STARFlow-V handles text-to-video (top), image-to-video using a starting frame (middle), and video editing tasks (bottom). | Image: Apple

For clips exceeding the training length, the model employs a sliding window technique: it generates a section, retains context from the final frames, and continues seamlessly. However, demo clips extending up to 30 seconds show limited variance over time.

Dual architecture prevents error buildup

Generating long sequences remains a major hurdle for video AI, as frame-by-frame generation often leads to accumulating errors. STARFlow-V mitigates this with a dual-architecture approach: one component manages the temporal sequence across frames, while another refines details within individual frames.

To stabilize optimization, Apple adds a small amount of noise during training. While this can result in slightly grainy video, a parallel "causal denoiser network" removes residual noise while preserving movement consistency. Apple also optimized for speed: originally, generating a five-second video took over 30 minutes. Thanks to parallelization and data reuse from previous frames, generation is now roughly 15 times faster.

Training involved 70 million text-video pairs from the Panda dataset and an internal stock library, supplemented by 400 million text-image pairs. To improve input quality, Apple used a language model to expand original video descriptions into nine distinct variants. The process ran for several weeks on 96 Nvidia H100 GPUs, scaling the model from 3 to 7 billion parameters while steadily increasing resolution and video length.

Recommendation
AI research

AI language models struggle to connect the dots in long texts, study finds

STARFlow-V outperforms some autoregressive rivals

On the VBench benchmark, STARFlow-V scored 79.7 points. While this trails leading diffusion models like Veo 3 (85.06) and HunyuanVideo (83.24), it significantly outperforms other autoregressive models.

Table showing VBench scores of various video AI models. STARFlow-V: 79.70 points, Veo3: 85.06, HunyuanVideo: 83.24, NOVA: 80.12. Categories: Total, Quality, Semantic, Aesthetic, Object, Multi Object, Human, Spatial, Scene.
While STARFlow-V's 79.70 score trails Veo 3 and HunyuanVideo, it outperforms several open autoregressive diffusion models. | Image: Apple

The comparison with other frame-by-frame models is notable. NOVA scored just 75.31, while Wan 2.1 hit 74.96. According to Apple, these competitors show significant quality degradation over time, with NOVA becoming increasingly blurry and Alibaba's Wan exhibiting flickering and inconsistencies.

Table with VBench scores for autoregressive video models. STARFlow-V: 79.70 points total, NOVA AR: 75.31, WAN 2.1-Causal FT: 74.96. Categories: Total, Quality, Semantic, Aesthetic, Object, Human, Spatial, Scene.
STARFlow-V outperforms autoregressive competitors like NOVA AR and WAN 2.1-Causal FT across all categories, showing particular strength in spatial relationships and human representation. | Image: Apple

Despite being trained on five-second clips, STARFlow-V reportedly remains stable for videos up to 30 seconds. Apple's samples show competing models suffering from blur or color distortion after just a few seconds.

Comparison graphic in two parts. Left: Three models (NOVA, WAN 2.1-Causal FT, STARFlow-V) generate 5-second videos of a dog. Right: Same comparison at 30 seconds with bird footage, STARFlow-V shows significantly better quality.
At the 30-second mark, competitors like NOVA and Self-Forcing exhibit significant blurring or color distortion, while STARFlow-V maintains stability. | Image: Apple

Physics glitches remain a hurdle

Apple acknowledges several limitations: the model isn't fast enough for real-time use on standard graphics cards, and quality doesn't scale predictably with more data.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Finally, the model struggles with physics. Examples include an octopus gliding through glass and a rock spontaneously appearing under a goat. Commercial models like the recent Runway Gen-4.5 face similar issues but generally handle them better.

Two error examples in three frames each. Top: Octopus in a glass, its tentacles physically incorrectly passing through the glass. Bottom: Goat on rocks, under which a stone suddenly appears.
STARFlow-V still struggles with physics, as seen in these examples of an octopus passing through glass and a rock materializing out of nowhere. | Image: Apple

Future work will focus on faster calculation, smaller model variants, and training data that emphasizes physical accuracy. Apple is releasing the code on GitHub, with model weights following on Hugging Face.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Apple’s new STARFlow-V model takes a different technical approach to video generation than popular tools like Sora or Veo, relying on "Normalizing Flows" instead of the widely used diffusion models.
  • This allows for faster, more stable production of longer video clips, though current outputs are limited to 640 × 480 pixels at 16 frames per second.
  • In benchmarks, STARFlow-V trails top diffusion models in overall score but clearly outperforms other autoregressive models, especially in maintaining video quality and stability over longer sequences.
Sources
Github
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis predicts three major AI trends for 2026

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

LeCun calls Silicon Valley "hypnotized" by GenAI and pivots to "non-generative" world models

AI research

Google outlines MIRAS and Titans, a possible path toward continuously learning AI

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Apple's STARFlow-V proves that generative video does not strictly require a diffusion architecture

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Physicist Steve Hsu publishes research built around a core idea generated by GPT-5

AI research

The ARC benchmark's fall marks another casualty of relentless AI optimization

AI in practice

DeepseekMath-V2 is Deepseek's latest attempt to pop the US AI bubble

Google News