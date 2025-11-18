Arm and Nvidia enter into partnership for AI chips with NVLink Fusion

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Arm and Nvidia plan closer collaboration. Arm says its CPUs will be able to connect directly to Nvidia's AI chips using NVLink Fusion, making it easier for customers to pair Neoverse CPUs with Nvidia GPUs. The move also opens Nvidia's NVLink platform to processors beyond its own lineup.

Ad

The partnership targets cloud providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, which increasingly rely on custom Arm chips to cut costs and tailor their systems. Arm licenses chip designs rather than selling its own processors, and the new protocol speeds up data transfers between CPUs and GPUs. Nvidia previously tried to buy Arm in 2020 for 40 billion dollars, but regulators in the United States and the United Kingdom blocked the deal.

Ad