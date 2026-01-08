Arm Holdings establishes new business unit for robotics and automotive

Arm Holdings has restructured its business and created a unit called "Physical AI" to enter the robotics market. The British company, which licenses chip technology for smartphones and other devices, will operate three main business units in future: Cloud and AI, Edge (mobile devices and PCs) and Physical AI, which combines automotive and robotics.

Drew Henry will head the new unit. Arm plans to increase staff for robotics. According to marketing chief Ami Badani, the merger of automotive and robotics is due to similar customer requirements in terms of power consumption, safety and reliability. Robotics dominated CES 2026 with dozens of exhibitors of humanoid robots.

