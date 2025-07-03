ASML, Airbus and Mistral call for postponement of EU AI law

More than 45 companies, including ASML, Airbus, and Mistral AI, are urging the European Commission to postpone the AI Act by two years. In an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the group criticizes the proposed rules for powerful AI models, calling them a threat to innovation. Other signatories include Mercedes-Benz, Lufthansa, BNP Paribas, Siemens Energy, and Black Forest Labs. The companies say the guidelines are unclear, singling out the delayed code of conduct, which they argue goes beyond the law itself. Meta and Alphabet have already called the code unworkable. The new regulations are set to take effect in August. The push is organized by General Catalyst, with SAP and Spotify as members of the initiative, though neither signed the letter.

