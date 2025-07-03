AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

ASML, Airbus and Mistral call for postponement of EU AI law

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

More than 45 companies, including ASML, Airbus, and Mistral AI, are urging the European Commission to postpone the AI Act by two years. In an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the group criticizes the proposed rules for powerful AI models, calling them a threat to innovation. Other signatories include Mercedes-Benz, Lufthansa, BNP Paribas, Siemens Energy, and Black Forest Labs. The companies say the guidelines are unclear, singling out the delayed code of conduct, which they argue goes beyond the law itself. Meta and Alphabet have already called the code unworkable. The new regulations are set to take effect in August. The push is organized by General Catalyst, with SAP and Spotify as members of the initiative, though neither signed the letter.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg Open Letter
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Artificial Intelligence

EU Commission opens consultation on General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ASML, Airbus and Mistral call for postponement of EU AI law

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News