Attackers abuse shared ChatGPT and Claude chats to spread malware
Attackers are exploiting shared chat links in ChatGPT and Claude to push malware. Both platforms let users share conversations publicly via URL. Victims stumble onto these chats through paid search ads. Because the links sit on trusted domains, security tools don't flag them, and users are more likely to trust what they see.
|Indicator
|Type
|hxxps://claude[.]ai/share/8e6401b5-4849-46c4-a3cb-29e1c3c49131
|URL
|hxxps://chatgpt[.]com/s/cb_6a0f1e6bbec88191aa7fede27163f08d
|URL
|openew[.]app
|domain
|de8c50e8ccd240ef9d10ec26c26eeb37a4d1cad7c1e0edf3bb6e5689ec2dde78
|SHA256
Security firm Push Security says attackers craft shared chats that mimic official outage notices or install guides. One newer twist uses ChatGPT's code-rendering feature to build a full fake error page right inside a shared chat, then pushes users to download an infected desktop app. On Claude, shared chats pose as Apple support walkthroughs laced with malicious Terminal commands.
Push Security calls the attack technique "LLMShare." BleepingComputer and Kaspersky have both documented similar campaigns.
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