Attackers abuse shared ChatGPT and Claude chats to spread malware

Attackers are exploiting shared chat links in ChatGPT and Claude to push malware. Both platforms let users share conversations publicly via URL. Victims stumble onto these chats through paid search ads. Because the links sit on trusted domains, security tools don't flag them, and users are more likely to trust what they see.

Indicator Type hxxps://claude[.]ai/share/8e6401b5-4849-46c4-a3cb-29e1c3c49131 URL hxxps://chatgpt[.]com/s/cb_6a0f1e6bbec88191aa7fede27163f08d URL openew[.]app domain de8c50e8ccd240ef9d10ec26c26eeb37a4d1cad7c1e0edf3bb6e5689ec2dde78 SHA256

Security firm Push Security says attackers craft shared chats that mimic official outage notices or install guides. One newer twist uses ChatGPT's code-rendering feature to build a full fake error page right inside a shared chat, then pushes users to download an infected desktop app. On Claude, shared chats pose as Apple support walkthroughs laced with malicious Terminal commands.

Push Security calls the attack technique "LLMShare." BleepingComputer and Kaspersky have both documented similar campaigns.

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