Maximilian Schreiner

Aviation startup Boom pivots to gas turbines to feed AI’s power hunger

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
US aviation startup Boom Supersonic, typically focused on developing a supersonic passenger jet, is making a surprise entry into the energy business to capitalize on the AI boom.

Founder Blake Scholl unveiled "Superpower," a 42-megawatt gas turbine designed specifically to handle the massive energy loads of AI data centers. With the US power grid struggling to meet demand, companies are increasingly turning to independent power sources like these turbines to keep their facilities running.

The system uses the core of the "Symphony" engine, which was originally built for the company's planned Overture jet. Scholl notes that unlike older models, the turbine can maintain full power in high heat without requiring water cooling.

Crusoe has signed on as the launch customer, and Boom has secured $300 million to begin production. The company plans to use the revenue from the turbine business to help fund the development of its aircraft.

