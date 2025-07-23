AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

AWS shuts its Shanghai AI lab as McKinsey bans generative AI projects for clients in China

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
summary Summary

Amazon has closed its artificial intelligence research center in Shanghai, citing growing political pressure from the US.

The lab, which had been part of AWS since 2018, was dissolved as a result of strategic adjustments in the context of US-China tensions, according to a social media post from scientist Wang Minjie. Wang described his six years with the team as a golden era for foreign research labs in China, noting that the lab produced over 100 published papers and developed an open-source neural network framework based on graph data. According to Wang, this framework generated about $1 billion in revenue for Amazon.

The closure comes amid broader layoffs at Amazon worldwide. A company spokesperson confirmed to the Financial Times that some roles in certain AWS teams are being cut to optimize resources.

In 2022, Amazon employed more than 10,000 people in China, including over 1,000 at AWS. The cloud business primarily serves international companies operating in China and Chinese tech firms with global operations. However, tighter US export controls on chips and cloud services have made it harder for Chinese researchers to collaborate with international partners, the Financial Times reports.

Other major US tech companies have also scaled back their China operations. IBM cut more than 1,000 R&D positions across several cities in 2023. In 2024, Microsoft offered hundreds of employees in its cloud and AI divisions the option to relocate abroad. Amazon has already exited other business areas in China: the company closed its Chinese e-book store in 2023 and withdrew from e-commerce in 2019, citing fierce competition from Alibaba.

McKinsey bans generative AI projects in China

Meanwhile, McKinsey has recently barred its China practice from taking on generative AI projects, including for multinational clients based in China. According to the Financial Times, the move is a direct response to mounting political scrutiny from Washington over sensitive technologies like AI and quantum computing.

The policy does not affect traditional AI projects but targets a core area of future growth that, according to an insider, could limit McKinsey's ability to attract new clients. Generative AI now plays a central role in many corporate strategies.

McKinsey has previously faced criticism for advising both Chinese state-owned enterprises and the US Department of Defense. In 2023, CEO Bob Sternfels was questioned about this issue in the US Congress.

In a statement, McKinsey said it updated client policies in China in 2023 and now focuses primarily on multinational and Chinese private-sector companies.

  • Amazon has shut down its artificial intelligence research lab in Shanghai, citing increased political tensions between the US and China, with the closure affecting AWS teams as part of broader layoffs and resource optimization.
  • The lab, active since 2018, produced more than 100 research papers and created an open-source neural network framework that reportedly generated $1 billion in revenue for Amazon, but its closure follows similar moves by other US tech companies scaling back in China due to tightening export controls and competitive pressures.
  • McKinsey has also barred its China practice from taking on generative AI projects, including work for multinational clients, as a direct response to US political scrutiny, a move that may limit future business opportunities but does not affect traditional AI services.
AI research
Update

Chinese OpenAI o1 challenger Kimi k1.5 now available as free web version

AI and society

US plans new export rules for AI chips, giving key role to companies like Google and Microsoft

