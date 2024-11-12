AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Baidu unveils LLM smart glasses and new image generator

via TechNode / Baidu
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
summary Summary

Baidu unveiled AI smart glasses and an image generator designed to produce more accurate output than existing systems.

At the conference, Baidu CEO Robin Li introduced I-RAG, a text-to-image system that aims to reduce inaccuracies in AI-generated images where the output doesn't match the text input or contains non-existent elements.

As reported by Reuters and the Financial Times, I-RAG integrates Baidu's search capabilities and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to improve the alignment between text prompts and generated images.

When discussing the system, Li reportedly used the term "hallucinations," but in a different sense than its usual AI context. While hallucinations typically refer to AI text generators making false statements that appear factual, Li was describing what image modelers usually call "prompt alignment"-how accurately a model interprets and visualizes user instructions.

Li also reported that Baidu's AI chatbot Ernie, which the company positions as China's answer to ChatGPT, now processes 1.5 billion user requests daily. It's not clear if this is an increase from the 200 million users reported in May, as each daily user would likely send multiple requests.

If there was significant growth, Baidu would likely have stuck with the same metric for better comparability. In any case, it's much less usage as ChatGPT. Beyond its consumer offerings, Baidu is looking to add AI capabilities to its cloud and API services.

AI-powered wearable assistant

Baidu's hardware division Xiaodu revealed a new AI headset that functions as a personal assistant. According to Xiaodu CEO Li Ying, the device combines cameras with Ernie's voice model to enable various hands-free functions.

Detailed product shot of AR glasses showing integrated circuit board with blue LED illumination in transparent temple piece.
Image: via TechNode / Baidu

Users can capture photos and videos, track calorie intake, play music, and ask questions about their surroundings - features similar to those found in Meta's smart glasses.

You can watch the full Baidu World 2024 show here. A trailer for the device starts at 02:05:26.

The company also announced Miaoda, a code generation tool built on Baidu's language model. The system aims to make software development more accessible to users without extensive programming expertise.

Summary
  • Baidu CEO Robin Li unveiled new AI products at the Baidu World Conference, including the I-RAG image generator, which uses search and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to generate images that better match the prompt.
  • The Ernie AI platform, which Baidu sees as the Chinese alternative to ChatGPT, now processes 1.5 billion user queries per day.
  • Baidu's hardware division, Xiaodu, unveiled a headset with a built-in AI assistant based on Ernie's language model to serve as a personal assistant.
Sources
Reuters Financial Times
