Ernie 5.0: Baidu's 2.4 trillion parameter model becomes China's best in LMArena

Baidu's new AI model Ernie 5.0, which processes text, images, audio, and video in a unified architecture, is now officially available. According to the LMArena ranking from January 15, 2026, Ernie-5.0-0110 scored 1,460 points, placing 8th globally and 1st among all Chinese models. That puts it on par with OpenAI's slightly older GPT-5.1 (High) and ahead of both Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.5. The next best Chinese model is GLM-4.7 from Zhipu AI. In the math category, Ernie 5.0 came in second worldwide, trailing only GPT 5.2 (High).

Under the hood, the model uses a mixture-of-experts architecture with around 2.4 trillion parameters - but less than 3 percent of those are active for any given query. For now, the model is only available at ernie.baidu.com. Unlike previous releases, Baidu hasn't published any weights yet, and there's no technical report or detailed documentation available. The company's most recent open release was Ernie-4.5-VL-28B-A3B-Thinking, a model that can manipulate images during its reasoning process - for example, zooming in on text to read it more clearly.

