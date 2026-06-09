Beijing's $295 billion AI buildout would require 80 percent domestic chips, locking out US suppliers

Beijing is preparing a massive investment program to expand AI infrastructure nationwide. Meanwhile, Taiwan is considering making the export of AI chips to China a criminal offense for the first time.

China plans to invest roughly 2 trillion yuan ($295 billion) over the next five years to build a nationwide data center network, according to Bloomberg. The National Development and Reform Commission is drafting a blueprint that lays out a web of interconnected computing hubs.

State-owned companies like China Mobile and China Telecom would operate most of the data centers. At least 80 percent of the technology used - including AI chips - would come from domestic suppliers like Huawei. That would effectively shut out Nvidia and AMD.

Funding would come mainly from ultra-long-term government bonds and state investment funds, supplemented by bank loans and private capital. The plan is part of the "Six Networks" program announced earlier this year, which covers critical infrastructure from water and power to computing capacity. Under the plan, China's AI industry would grow to more than 10 trillion yuan in total volume.