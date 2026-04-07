Bezos' Project Prometheus hires xAI co-founder from OpenAI

Jeff Bezos' startup Project Prometheus has hired Kyle Kosic, a co-founder of Elon Musk's xAI who most recently worked at OpenAI, the Financial Times reports. Kosic led the infrastructure behind xAI's Colossus supercomputer and will continue working on AI infrastructure at Prometheus.

The startup, led by Bezos and former Google executive Vikram Bajaj, is building AI systems designed to understand the physical world with a focus on tasks in areas like engine design and engineering. Prometheus has already hired hundreds of employees across San Francisco, London, and Zurich. According to the FT, Bezos and Bajaj are looking to raise tens of billions of dollars for a permanent investment vehicle that would acquire stakes in companies across industries like aerospace and architecture.

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