AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

BFL and Krea release FLUX.1 Krea: Open image model designed for realism

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Black Forest Labs and Krea AI have released FLUX.1 Krea [dev], an open text-to-image model designed to generate more realistic images with fewer of the exaggerated, AI-typical textures.

The model is based on FLUX.1 [dev] and remains fully compatible with its architecture. It was built for flexible customization and easy integration into downstream applications. Model weights are available on Hugging Face, with commercial licenses offered through the BFL Licensing Portal. Partners like FAL, Replicate, Runware, DataCrunch, and TogetherAI provide API access.

