Big tech's AI spending balloons to $725 billion this year

The AI investment race keeps accelerating. Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta now plan to spend a combined $725 billion on AI in 2026, up from a $610 billion estimate in February and a 77 percent jump over last year's record $410 billion, according to the Financial Times. The four companies already burned through $130 billion in the first quarter alone.

Companies 2025 (billion dollars) 2026 (billion dollars) Change in Amazon 132 ~200 +51,5% Alphabet 92 up to 190 +106,5% Meta 71 up to 145 +104,2% Microsoft 65 190 +192,3% Total 360 ~725 +101,4%

Google posted standout numbers in its latest quarterly report, with cloud revenue growing 63 percent. Rising prices for memory chips and other components are pushing costs even higher. Even with these massive investments, Google and Microsoft both say they still don't have enough computing capacity to keep up with demand.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered a hint at how the industry plans to recoup this spending: software is shifting from flat per-seat pricing to per-seat pricing plus usage fees. In other words, customers should expect higher bills.

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