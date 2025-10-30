Bill Gates calls AI "the biggest technical thing ever in my lifetime," but warns of a bubble

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Bill Gates recently compared the current wave of excitement around AI to the dot-com bubble, while making it clear this isn't just hype. In a CNBC interview, Gates said companies are pouring huge sums into chips and data centers, even though most haven't turned a profit from AI yet. He expects some of these bets will end up as costly failures. Still, Gates calls AI "the biggest technical thing ever in my lifetime," describing its economic potential as enormous. At the same time, he cautions that the surge in new data centers could drive up electricity costs.

Gates isn't alone in his concerns. Other industry leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AI researchers like Stuart Russell and Yann LeCun, have recently warned that the current AI boom could end with a crash if expectations get too far ahead of real progress.

