Black Forest Labs makes FLUX 3 Video generally available and claims it beats Seedance 2.0

AI company Black Forest Labs (BFL) has made its FLUX 3 Video model generally available through the BFL API and select partners. The model generates HD and Full HD clips up to 20 seconds long, with native audio that includes dialogue, sound effects, and ambient noise. It supports text-to-video, image-to-video, keyframes, video continuation, and multiple scenes and camera angles within a single clip. BFL says FLUX 3 can render typography directly in scenes, follow complex prompts, and draw on world knowledge for uses such as documentaries. It also generates lip-synced dialogue in more than 14 languages.

BFL's own tests put FLUX 3 at the top of the Elo rankings for text-to-video with a score of 1,135 and image-to-video with 1,051. It ranks ahead of Gemini Omni Flash, Minimax H3, and Seedance 2.0.

Pricing is based on each second of video output. Draft mode is limited to HD and costs $0.06 per second for text-to-video or image-to-video, and $0.12 for video-to-video. At full quality, HD costs $0.17 per second for text-to-video or image-to-video, and $0.41 for video-to-video. Full HD costs $0.29 and $0.53 per second, respectively. Audio is included. More video examples are available on the BFL blog.

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