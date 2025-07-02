AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Black Forest Labs opens its AI image model FLUX.1 context [dev] for private use

Black Forest Labs has released FLUX.1 context [dev], a 12-billion parameter AI image model, for free non-commercial use on HuggingFace. It runs on standard hardware and supports ComfyUI, HuggingFace Diffusers, and TensorRT. According to Black Forest Labs and Artificial Analysis, it performs better than models like Gemini-Flash Image in most benchmarks. Optimized versions are available for Nvidia's new Blackwell architecture. For commercial use, licenses start at $999 per month via Black Forest Labs' license portal.

Bar charts show FLUX.1 Context [dev] with peak values for character preservation, editing accuracy, style transfer, and text input compared to other image AI models.
FLUX.1 context [dev] scores higher than many competing models in all six categories. | Image: Black Forest Labs
Sources
Hugging Face Black Forest Labs
