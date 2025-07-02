Black Forest Labs opens its AI image model FLUX.1 context [dev] for private use

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Black Forest Labs has released FLUX.1 context [dev], a 12-billion parameter AI image model, for free non-commercial use on HuggingFace. It runs on standard hardware and supports ComfyUI, HuggingFace Diffusers, and TensorRT. According to Black Forest Labs and Artificial Analysis, it performs better than models like Gemini-Flash Image in most benchmarks. Optimized versions are available for Nvidia's new Blackwell architecture. For commercial use, licenses start at $999 per month via Black Forest Labs' license portal.

