Matthias Bastian

Black Forest Labs secures $300 million to accelerate its vision for advanced image models

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Black Forest Labs has raised USD 300 million in a new Series B round, bringing its valuation to USD 3.25 billion. Salesforce Ventures and Anjney Midha (AMP) led the round, with existing investors like a16z and Nvidia joining in, along with new backers including Canva and Figma Ventures.

The company is best known for its Flux image models, which it says are among the most widely used on Hugging Face and support products from partners such as Adobe, Meta, and Microsoft. Black Forest Labs released its newest model, Flux 2, just a few days ago.

The fresh funding will help the Freiburg- and San Francisco-based team accelerate its work on what it calls "visual intelligence" - models intended to combine perception, generation, memory, and logical reasoning. The company also plans to expand its team.

