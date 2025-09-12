Bloomberg: OpenAI, Nvidia plan multibillion-dollar investment in UK AI infrastructure

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

OpenAI and Nvidia are preparing a multibillion-dollar investment in UK AI infrastructure together with London-based data center operator Nscale Global Holdings, according to Bloomberg. The announcement is expected next week, coinciding with Donald Trump's visit to Britain. OpenAI plans to contribute several billion dollars to the project. The investment will form part of the company's Stargate program, which is expanding its data center footprint worldwide. Nscale already revealed plans in January for a facility in Loughton that could house up to 45,000 Nvidia chips. OpenAI is also an anchor customer at an Nscale site in Norway.