AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Brazil invests four billion US dollars in AI

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

The Brazilian government has unveiled an artificial intelligence investment plan worth 23 billion reais ($4.07 billion USD) for 2024-2028. The plan aims to develop sustainable and socially responsible technologies while achieving technological independence and competitiveness in the AI sector. Nearly 14 billion reais will fund company innovation projects, while over 5 billion will be invested in AI infrastructure and development. The remaining funds will support training programs, public service improvements, AI regulation measures, and initiatives directly impacting areas like public health, agriculture, the environment, the economy, and education. President Lula da Silva stresses that AI must generate income and create jobs.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI CEO's basic income recipients spend more on food, rent, and helping others

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest 3S may get an "Action button" VR treadmill Omni One: Virtuix announces 15 new VR games before launch Playstation VR 2: New VR games coming in August 2024 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Computer love: AI chatbots are changing how we understand romantic and sexual well-being

AI and society

What will a robot make of your résumé? The bias problem with using AI in job recruitment

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Brazil invests four billion US dollars in AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

AI in practice

Meta takes on OpenAI's GPT-4o with Llama 3 405B, its largest open-source LLM to date

AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

Google News