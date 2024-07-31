Brazil invests four billion US dollars in AI

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

The Brazilian government has unveiled an artificial intelligence investment plan worth 23 billion reais ($4.07 billion USD) for 2024-2028. The plan aims to develop sustainable and socially responsible technologies while achieving technological independence and competitiveness in the AI sector. Nearly 14 billion reais will fund company innovation projects, while over 5 billion will be invested in AI infrastructure and development. The remaining funds will support training programs, public service improvements, AI regulation measures, and initiatives directly impacting areas like public health, agriculture, the environment, the economy, and education. President Lula da Silva stresses that AI must generate income and create jobs.