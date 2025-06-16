BT boss: AI could lead to even greater staff cuts

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

The British telecom company BT Group is considering even deeper job cuts as advances in artificial intelligence reshape its business. In an interview with the Financial Times, CEO Allison Kirkby said BT's current plan to eliminate over 40,000 jobs and save three billion pounds by 2030 doesn't fully account for the potential impact of AI. The company had already announced up to 55,000 job cuts in 2023 under Kirkby's predecessor - a plan Kirkby is continuing. She suggested BT could "become even smaller" as automation accelerates. The company currently employs around 105,000 people.