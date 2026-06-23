ByteDance's Seedance 2.5 breaks the 30-second barrier for AI video generation

ByteDance introduced five new AI models at Volcano Engine's FORCE conference. The centerpiece is Seedance 2.5, a video model set to launch in early July.

Volcano Engine is ByteDance's cloud business, which offers the company's AI models as services for enterprises. The new model generates single video clips up to 30 seconds long without any post-stitching, complete with scene changes and tempo shifts. It can process up to 50 additional inputs at once - reference images, audio, and more - useful for film scenes with multiple characters. Users can also edit generated videos after the fact while keeping the visual style and look intact.

Seedance 2.0 gets 4K, and four more models join the lineup

Meanwhile, Seedance 2.0 now supports native 4K with 10-bit color depth. Volcano Engine also announced the Doubao 2.1 Pro language model, the Seedream 5.0 Pro image model, and the Seed-Audio 1.0 audio model. According to the company, Doubao 2.1 Pro costs about 80 percent less than Claude Opus 4.6.

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