ByteDance's Seedance 2.5 generates 30-second video clips with built-in audio

ByteDance shipped Seedance 2.5, a new version of its AI video model. It generates video and audio in one pass, producing clips up to 30 seconds long that can be extended multiple times. Google's Gemini Omni Flash tops out at about 10 seconds. Users can upload up to 30 images, 10 video clips, and 10 audio files as reference to create scenes with multiple characters and camera angles. Textures, lighting, and skin detail have also improved.

ByteDance showcases the model’s capabilities in a short film produced entirely with Seedance 2.5. For ads and visual content, this lets teams build full productions in one pipeline instead of stitching together individual clips.

Short film “The Missing Pair” created entirely with Seedance 2.5 | Video: ByteDance

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Seedance 2.5 is live on Jimeng AI and Doubao Pro, with API access through BytePlus ModelArk coming later. The previous version, Seedance 2.0, leads the image-to-video leaderboard for models with audio, according to Artificial Analysis. "District 9" director Neill Blomkamp used that version to create "Nightborne," a 13-minute short film generated entirely with AI.