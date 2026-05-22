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California governor signs first US executive order to protect workers from AI job loss

Maximilian Schreiner
Maximilian Schreiner View the LinkedIn Profile of Maximilian Schreiner
May 22, 2026

California's governor just signed the first executive order by a US governor aimed at protecting workers from AI-driven job loss.

State agencies will work with researchers, unions, and the AI industry to develop new labor market strategies. The specifics: subsidies for companies that keep workers instead of replacing them with AI, expanded retraining programs focused on office workers, and a review of "universal basic capital" - essentially giving all citizens stakes in stocks or funds.

Newsom warned that traditional unemployment insurance won't be enough. He's responding to predictions like the one from Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, who said roughly half of all office jobs could disappear within five years. Newsom also called out a tax system that rewards automation while penalizing workers, the New York Times reports.

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Source: NYT