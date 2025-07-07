Capgemini plans to acquire WNS to accelerate its push into generative and agentic AI for clients

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Capgemini is investing $3.3 billion to bring generative AI and so-called "agentic AI" into its clients' business operations.

The company plans to acquire WNS, a provider of digital business process services, as part of this push. "Business Process Services will be the showcase for Agentic AI," Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said about the deal. WNS already delivers AI-powered process solutions to companies in eight industries, counting United Airlines and Aviva among its clients.

Capgemini and WNS say the goal is to become a leader in intelligent operations by using autonomous AI to fundamentally rethink how businesses run their core processes.

