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Cerebras targets $40 billion valuation in second IPO attempt

Maximilian Schreiner
Maximilian Schreiner View the LinkedIn Profile of Maximilian Schreiner
May 4, 2026

AI chip maker Cerebras Systems is heading to the Nasdaq under the ticker CBRS. The IPO roadshow kicks off Monday, with shares targeted between $115 and $125, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Cerebras could raise as much as $4 billion at a valuation of around $40 billion. It's the second attempt for the Sunnyvale, California company, which pulled its first IPO filing in October.

Cerebras builds wafer-scale engine chips that speed up training and, in particular, inference for large AI models, putting it in direct competition with Nvidia. Revenue jumped to $510 million in 2025, up from $290 million the year before, and the company turned its first profit. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, and UBS are leading the offering.

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Source: Reuters