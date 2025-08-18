Character.ai keeps young people glued to their smartphones for an average of 80 minutes a day

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

According to Character.ai CEO Karandeep Anand, users spend an average of 80 minutes a day chatting with AI-generated fictional characters. That puts Character.ai nearly on par with apps like TikTok (95 minutes) and YouTube (84 minutes), and ahead of Instagram (70 minutes). The numbers help explain why Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now putting a bigger emphasis on personalized chatbots across his own platforms.

Character.ai currently has 20 million monthly active users. Half are women, and most are Gen Z or even younger. Critics warn that these kinds of apps can create emotional dependencies among young people and have called for them to be banned for minors. In the US, several lawsuits are underway over alleged harm to children, including one involving a suicide. Character.ai has responded by offering a separate model for users under 18 and now warns against excessive use.

