ChatGPT and reasoning model expert becomes Chief Scientist at Meta’s Superintelligence Labs

Meta has hired Shengjia Zhao, a key developer of ChatGPT, as Chief Scientist of its new Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Zhao worked at OpenAI since 2022, helping build ChatGPT’s first training pipeline, core GPT-4 training methods, and the "o-model" series—AI models focused on logical reasoning. Meta has not yet released a reasoning model.

Zhao will report to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and work with Alexandr Wang, former Scale AI CEO and now Meta’s Chief AI Officer. The hire is part of a large-scale recruitment effort led by Zuckerberg to advance long-term AI research. Zuckerberg called the hire part of building an "elite, talent-dense team that has the resources and long-term focus to push the frontiers of superintelligence research."

