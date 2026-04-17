ChatGPT bleeds market share as Claude posts explosive monthly growth

Claude nearly tripled its traffic share last month, from 2.2 to 6.02 percent, leapfrogging Deepseek and Grok, per Similarweb. It's still a small player, though: in February, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed ChatGPT has as many users in Texas alone as Claude has across the entire US.

ChatGPT still leads at 56.72 percent but is down sharply from 77.43 percent a year ago. Google Gemini is the biggest winner, jumping from 6 to 25.46 percent, likely fueled by Google's aggressive Android push, including notifications that route search queries into Gemini Search chats and boost brand awareness.

Deepseek landed at 3.74 percent, just ahead of Grok at 3.44 percent. Copilot hit 1.99 percent and Perplexity 1.64 percent. The Copilot figure now includes Microsoft 365 Chat traffic, which accounts for the jump from earlier reports, Similarweb says.

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