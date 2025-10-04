AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT continues to dominate the AI market, but Google Gemini is gaining ground

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

ChatGPT still dominates the AI market, but Google Gemini is catching up. Over the past year, Similarweb says Gemini's share of generative AI traffic jumped from 6.5 percent to 13.7 percent. ChatGPT leads at 73.8 percent, down from 87.1 percent a year ago.

Ad
Image: via X

The rest of the market is much smaller. DeepSeek holds 3.9 percent, while Perplexity and Grok each have 2.0 percent. Claude sits at 1.8 percent, and Microsoft's Copilot brings up the rear with 1.2 percent. These numbers haven't shifted much for the smaller players. Overall traffic to AI services continues to grow.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Similarweb
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI has acquired AI finance startup "Roi"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Alibaba releases Qwen3 compact open source multimodal models

AI in practice

Terence Tao says ChatGPT saved him hours solving a math problem

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT continues to dominate the AI market, but Google Gemini is gaining ground

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

Google News