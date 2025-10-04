ChatGPT continues to dominate the AI market, but Google Gemini is gaining ground

ChatGPT still dominates the AI market, but Google Gemini is catching up. Over the past year, Similarweb says Gemini's share of generative AI traffic jumped from 6.5 percent to 13.7 percent. ChatGPT leads at 73.8 percent, down from 87.1 percent a year ago.
The rest of the market is much smaller. DeepSeek holds 3.9 percent, while Perplexity and Grok each have 2.0 percent. Claude sits at 1.8 percent, and Microsoft's Copilot brings up the rear with 1.2 percent. These numbers haven't shifted much for the smaller players. Overall traffic to AI services continues to grow.
