AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT continues to dominate the chatbot market with 5.49 billion visits in May

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

ChatGPT kept its lead in May with 5.49 billion visits, according to new data from Similarweb. Google Gemini saw the biggest growth, up 28.9% to 527.7 million visits. Claude rose 4.2% to 99.7 million, while Perplexity grew 12.1% to 178.6 million. Deepseek dropped 9.15% to 436.2 million, and Grok fell 8.92% to 178.6 million. Gemini surpassed ChatGPT in mobile app downloads for the first time in April and May.

Ad
Image: Similarweb
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Similarweb via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

A single ChatGPT query uses as much energy as a Google search did in 2009

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI postpones open-weight AI until summer due to "unexpected and quite amazing" progress

AI in practice

Disney and Universal sue Midjourney over AI copies of trademarked characters

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT continues to dominate the chatbot market with 5.49 billion visits in May

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

AI research

Researchers build massive AI training dataset using only openly licensed sources

AI research

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

Google News