ChatGPT continues to dominate the chatbot market with 5.49 billion visits in May

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

ChatGPT kept its lead in May with 5.49 billion visits, according to new data from Similarweb. Google Gemini saw the biggest growth, up 28.9% to 527.7 million visits. Claude rose 4.2% to 99.7 million, while Perplexity grew 12.1% to 178.6 million. Deepseek dropped 9.15% to 436.2 million, and Grok fell 8.92% to 178.6 million. Gemini surpassed ChatGPT in mobile app downloads for the first time in April and May.

Ad