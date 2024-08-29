AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

ChatGPT creator OpenAI pursues billion-dollar boost to fend off AI rivals

Midjourney prompted by The Decoder
ChatGPT creator OpenAI pursues billion-dollar boost to fend off AI rivals
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, leads the AI chatbot market. To keep this spot, the company needs significant funding. Sources say a new financing round could value OpenAI at over $100 billion.

Ad

OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, is in talks for a billion-dollar funding round. The round could value the company at more than $100 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm led by Josh Kushner, plans to invest around $1 billion and lead the round, the Wall Street Journal reports. Microsoft, which has already invested about $10 billion in OpenAI as of January 2023, is also expected to join the new financing round.

OpenAI must invest to stay ahead

The potential funding comes as competition in the AI industry intensifies. Tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are all developing their own AI products and investing heavily in this area. Meta's latest Llama 3 model is free and matches GPT-4 in many areas.

Ad
Ad

OpenAI's ChatGPT remains the market leader with hundreds of millions of monthly users. But maintaining this position will require significant spending on research and development to stay at the forefront of AI technology. And competitors like Anthropic and Perplexity are catching up.

The rumors also show that OpenAI's relationship with Microsoft remains crucial for both companies, despite increasing competition and new partnerships. Microsoft currently holds a 49 percent share of OpenAI's profits, but recently withdrew from the board and added the startup to its list of AI and search competitors.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is negotiating a new round of funding that could value the startup at more than $100 billion, according to insiders. Venture capital firm Thrive Capital plans to invest around a billion dollars.
  • Microsoft, which has already invested about $10 billion in OpenAI, is also expected to participate in the funding round. The company currently holds a 49 percent stake in OpenAI's profits.
  • The potential funding comes at a time of intense competition in the AI industry, with tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Meta Platforms developing their own AI products and investing heavily in the sector.
Sources
WSJ
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Former OpenAI researcher believes company is "fairly close" to AGI and not prepared for it

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Hands-on with Fracked on Quest 3: Better late than never? VR fitness app Les Mills XR Bodycombat gets "100 DLC" with new moves, environments and more One of the best mixed reality games is finally available as a full version on Meta Quest MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI and society

OpenAI and Anthropic split over new AI law targeting catastrophic risks

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI pursues billion-dollar boost to fend off AI rivals

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

DOOM on the toaster was fun, on AI it's groundbreaking

AI in practice

OpenAI's Strawberry AI is reportedly the secret sauce behind next-gen Orion language model

AI in practice

Ideogram's 2.0 image generator seems to outperform Midjourney and DALL-E

Google News