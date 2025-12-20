ChatGPT gets tone controls: OpenAI adds new personalization options

OpenAI now lets users customize how ChatGPT communicates. The new "Personalization" settings include options for adjusting warmth, enthusiasm, and formatting preferences like headings, lists, and emojis. Each setting can be toggled to "More" or "Less." Users can also pick a base style - like "efficient" for shorter, more direct responses.

OpenAI says these settings only affect the chatbot's tone and style, not its actual capabilities. The company notes that the new options likely work as an extension of the custom instructions feature available in the same settings window.

