AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

ChatGPT hits 3.7 billion visits in October as growth accelerates to 115% year-over-year

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
ChatGPT hits 3.7 billion visits in October as growth accelerates to 115% year-over-year
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

ChatGPT continues its strong growth, while a new podcast feature sends Google's NotebookLM usage soaring. AI services across the industry are seeing steady user growth, albeit at a measured pace.

Ad

Recent data from Similarweb shows ChatGPT hit a new milestone with 3.7 billion global visits in October, marking a 17.2% increase from the previous month and 115.9% year-over-year growth.

Line chart: website visits to chatgpt.com and chat.openai.com between 2022-2024, showing a transition of users in April 2024.
The move from chat.openai.com to chatgpt.com in April 2024 hasn't slowed ChatGPT's momentum. The new domain reached 3.7 billion global visits in October 2024, with accelerating growth rates. | Image: Similarweb

The OpenAI chatbot maintains its upward trend, following 8% growth in August and 18.7% in September. Its mobile app saw a 19% increase in daily active US users. The recent addition of ChatGPT search could boost these numbers further.

Google's NotebookLM sees breakout success

Google's NotebookLM is growing even faster, with visits increasing over 200% to 31.5 million in October—its second consecutive month of triple-digit growth. Of course, it's still a far cry from ChatGPT's popularity.

Ad
Ad

The sudden surge stems from a new AI podcast feature where two synthetic voices discuss document contents. Social media demos of this capability went viral, bringing widespread attention to the previously lesser-known service, which has been available since the summer of 2023.

Line chart: NotebookLM visitor numbers from June 2023 to October 2024, with a drastic increase from September 2024.
Google's NotebookLM saw an explosion in traffic to more than 30 million visitors in October 2024. A viral podcast feature catapulted the previously little-known AI service to new heights. | Image: Similarweb

The two platforms serve different purposes: NotebookLM focuses on document interaction, while ChatGPT emphasizes general conversation and now internet searches.

Broader AI landscape shows more moderate growth

Google reportedly plans to release Gemini 2.0 in December, along with "Jarvis," a web-capable agent co-pilot. The current Gemini website recorded 291.6 million visits in October, up 6.2% from September. These numbers don't capture Gemini's full usage, as the models integrate with many other Google services.

Other AI services also saw gains: Microsoft's Copilot grew 87.6% to 69.4 million visits, in part due to Bing chat redirects. Perplexity (199.2% YoY, 90.8 million visits) and Claude (394.9% YoY, 84.1 million visits) both grew 25.5% month over month.

Given the significant investments in generative AI and the expected surge in early adoption, these growth rates seem moderate, at a much lower overall level compared to ChatGPT. Of course, they could accelerate as services become more useful or easier to use. AI-based search engines such as Perplexity and ChatGPT with Search still face challenges with accuracy and misinformation.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman return to OpenAI after a one-day Microsoft detour

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • According to Similarweb, ChatGPT set a new record of 3.7 billion global visits in October, up 17.2 percent month-over-month and 115.9 percent year-over-year.
  • Google's NotebookLM grew more than 200 percent to 31.5 million visits in October, driven by a viral AI podcast feature in which two synthetic voices discuss document content.
  • Other offerings also grew, but only moderately: Microsoft's Copilot by 87.6 percent to 69.4 million visits, Perplexity and Claude by 25.5 percent each. Google's Gemini site reached 291.6 million visits, an increase of 6.2 percent.
Sources
Similarweb
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google adds Vids AI video creation tool to Workspace suite

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Win an innovative mixed reality game for Meta Quest XR weekly round-up: Quest 3S weak point, new VR games and big updates Zombies shuffle to the top of the PSVR 2 charts MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI's ChatGPT election query redirects highlight concerns over AI's factual reliability

AI in practice

Suno releases audio demos of new v4 music generation model

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

ChatGPT hits 3.7 billion visits in October as growth accelerates to 115% year-over-year

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News