ChatGPT is set to reach 700 million weekly users this week, according to Nick Turley, App Product Manager at OpenAI. That's up from 500 million at the end of March and four times higher than last year. In addition, OpenAI now counts 5 million paying business users, up from 3 million in June, as more enterprises and educators turn to AI tools. The company recently raised $8.3 million in funding and is preparing to launch GPT-5.

