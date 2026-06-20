ChatGPT keeps creeping toward becoming your AI personal assistant with new scheduled task controls

ChatGPT gets better at scheduled tasks. OpenAI added a new "Scheduled" page to the sidebar that puts all active tasks in one place. Users can view, pause, edit, or delete tasks from there. Research tasks search the web and connected apps, sending alerts only when something actually changes. OpenAI says all tasks are now faster and more reliable. Users can schedule tasks for specific times or parts of the day: morning, afternoon, or evening.

The feature is available to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users. The number of active tasks varies by plan. Tasks can run at most once per hour and pause automatically if the user goes inactive. The previous "Pulse" feature is being retired and folded into scheduled tasks.

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