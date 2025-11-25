AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

ChatGPT merges voice and text chat

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT Voice directly into the main text chat, making it easier to switch between speaking and typing without jumping into a separate mode. Users can talk naturally, see responses as text, revisit earlier messages, and view visual content like images or maps without losing context. The update is rolling out on mobile and the web. Anyone who prefers the old setup can still turn the standalone voice mode back on in the settings under "Voice Mode."

Video: OpenAI

ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode has been available since September 2024. In June 2025, OpenAI boosted the voice system's expressiveness and added real-time translation.

